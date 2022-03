NO CASUALITIES!I actually was in doubt if I should post this picture or not, but since there were no causalities I feel it is ok.A huge contrast to the fire yesterday where the fire department had full control. Her they're struggling to get control, and fire department from surrounding cities are helping. It's still burning five hours after it started. Drammen is in shock!I feel with the residents of Fjell area of Drammen.About 300 people are now without a home as they say in the news: https://www.drm24.no/blalys/over-300-mennesker-ma-finne-seg-et-annet-sted-a-bo/130916