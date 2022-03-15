Medal received

I got this medal in the mail today after completing the virtual challenge Giza ( https://www.theconqueror.events/giza/)
It's a motivation factor to walk towards a goal, and I can bring my camera on these walks. This is also a tool on my weight loss plans. I've lost almost 19kg so far. I experience a slight standstill at the moment, but still slowly inching down the scale. I'm not giving up :)
This challenge was 46 miles or 75 kilometres. The next challenge I'm taking on is 500mi (806km), so I hope to finish during this year.