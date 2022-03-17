Previous
Skigard by okvalle
Photo 441

Skigard

Skigard, or in english roundpole fence is a traditional type of fence found in rural areas in many of the nordic countries.
I pass this particular one almost every day, but it have been difficult to capture it properly, because of the sun coming from behind the farm, so today as I didn't have any passengers, and I had to wait for several meeting school buses, I could stop at try out my 22mm lens. It's overcast, almost foggy at this time of the day.
After work it just poured down heavily, no walks or photography, so I'm happy that I took this picture earlier today.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roundpole_fence
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
bkb in the city
Very nice rural scene
March 17th, 2022  
