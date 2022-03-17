Skigard, or in english roundpole fence is a traditional type of fence found in rural areas in many of the nordic countries.I pass this particular one almost every day, but it have been difficult to capture it properly, because of the sun coming from behind the farm, so today as I didn't have any passengers, and I had to wait for several meeting school buses, I could stop at try out my 22mm lens. It's overcast, almost foggy at this time of the day.After work it just poured down heavily, no walks or photography, so I'm happy that I took this picture earlier today.