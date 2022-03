Image # 7000

It was a very nice day, good weather, good temperature, and a lot of people walking around in the city.

As I was editing my pictures I took today, I chose this candid shot of a father out walking with his child, and I also discovered that it was image number 7000 on my camera :) When I started the project in January 2021 the counter was at 2549, so this project have increased the pictures taken.