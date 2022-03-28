Sign up
Photo 452
Viola tricolor
There are always a lot to find outside the flower shop. I pass it when going for a lunch break, had a little chat with the florist before continuing for my break.
Not a very exiting picture, but that's what I could deliver today ;)
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
856
photos
31
followers
23
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th March 2022 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
viola
,
tricolor
