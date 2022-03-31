Sign up
Photo 455
Harbour
Details from the harbour. My "safety" shot today that made it to the project
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st March 2022 4:48pm
Tags
harbour
,
norway
,
drammen
