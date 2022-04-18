The famous photographer Chase Jarvis once said: The best camera, is the one that you have with you!
Early this morning I picked up "uncle" Solomon ( https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2021-08-06 ) and brought him to the airport. He's going back to Uganda to check on his house that he have been building. I have helped him a lot with sorting the tickets, his visa etc. And this morning I sorted out issues at the airport for him.
Going back home I planned to take my daily picture. I first stopped at a place with a nice view over fields and farms. I took my camera, but it wouldn't turn on! The reason was that the battery compartment was open, and as I was about to close it, I discovered that the SD-card wasn't in there. I had forgotten it in the computer!
I was so annoyed with myself, because I had chosen the longer, but more scenic route home. I went back in the car, and continued on my way home. Then I remember the words of Chase Jarvis. Yes, I still have a camera with me, my phone!
I had left the nice view, and it started to get foggy. Anyhow, as I came to this apple orchard I stopped, took my picture with my phone and was happy with that. So here you have the picture with the best camera I got at the moment!
I still might go out with the camera today, so if I do, I'll post in my random images folder. I'm still exhausted though, so I might not ;)