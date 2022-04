Hvitveis

Hvitveis in Norwegian, and I believe the common English name is the Wood Anemone (Anemonoides nemorosa)

This is a nice sign that the spring has really started, and these flowers are almost carpeting the ground. Some places you can see huge patches of them. These were not in a huge bunch, but still you can get the impression on how it looks like.

I had 10 minutes break at the edge of a forest, so I just got out of the bus and "picked" a few with my camera.