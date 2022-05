Fern

I went to a nature reserve where there are a birdwatch tower/hide and hoped to see some nice birds. To my surprise a group of young women had decided that this was a perfect place for a massive picnic. It was noisy, and birds have probably been scared off. I entered the tower just to check it out, but I left, and on my way back to the parking lot I captured this fern. I god some birds, but nothing I was pleased with.