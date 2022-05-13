Previous
Pedestrian bridge by okvalle
Photo 499

Pedestrian bridge

The new temporary pedestrian bridge is almost finished now. They will open it on May 18th, and at the same date they'll start demolishing the old city bridge.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

