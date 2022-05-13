Sign up
Photo 499
Pedestrian bridge
The new temporary pedestrian bridge is almost finished now. They will open it on May 18th, and at the same date they'll start demolishing the old city bridge.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
8
365
Canon EOS M50
13th May 2022 4:28pm
Tags
bridge
,
pedestrian
