Photo 501
The old paper factory
This is a part left from the old industry in this area of town. Now serving as a part of the very modern library and university.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
921
photos
30
followers
22
following
Tags
paper
,
library
,
factory
,
university
,
norway
,
drammen
