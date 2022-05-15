Previous
The old paper factory by okvalle
The old paper factory

This is a part left from the old industry in this area of town. Now serving as a part of the very modern library and university.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
