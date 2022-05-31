Previous
A single tulip by okvalle
Photo 517

A single tulip

I'm just heading for work, and I know it will be vey busy on the most trafficked route in town, and in addition an electrical bendy bus and not much time to charge. I thought it would be best to secure a shot before I go.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

