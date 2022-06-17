Previous
Helen by okvalle
Helen

Here you have Helen, a nice and friendly colleague and fellow bus driver at my company.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Oh, what a wonderful portrait!
June 17th, 2022  
