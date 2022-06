Change of team leaders

Alime will be taking over the job as team leader after Stein Yngve, since he is now retiring. She have been in training with him the last few months to prepare for the job.

I will miss Stein Yngve, although he wasn't my team leader, we talked a lot about photography from time to time. At the same time I will welcome Alime as a team leader, and I'm pretty sure she will do an excellent job.