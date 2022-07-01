Previous
Next
Gásadalur by okvalle
Photo 548

Gásadalur

This is a typical tourist image of the village Gásadalur. The only connection they had was by foot over the mountain or helicopter. There is a harbour, but it is dangerous and not been used for many years. In 2006 they got a tunnel so that the 8 people there could get connected with the rest of the country.
I went to the village many years ago by walking over the mountain, and we even carried the mail for the postman that used to walk the route three times a week. I hope to get back to this place when the weather is a bit better. Then I might post another picture :)
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise