Gásadalur

This is a typical tourist image of the village Gásadalur. The only connection they had was by foot over the mountain or helicopter. There is a harbour, but it is dangerous and not been used for many years. In 2006 they got a tunnel so that the 8 people there could get connected with the rest of the country.

I went to the village many years ago by walking over the mountain, and we even carried the mail for the postman that used to walk the route three times a week. I hope to get back to this place when the weather is a bit better. Then I might post another picture :)