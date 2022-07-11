Previous
Next
Windmills by okvalle
Photo 558

Windmills

Windmills in fog.
Many windmills have been erected in the Faroe Islands lately to produce green energy. It's still a long way to go though
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise