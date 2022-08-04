Sign up
Photo 582
Chicory
I actually didn't notice all insects on the flower until I opened it in the editor. I think I counted about 20 of them. It's incredible what you actually never notice around you
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Tags
insects
,
chicory
moni kozi
ace
You are so right!
This flower has a stunning colour.
August 4th, 2022
365 Project
This flower has a stunning colour.