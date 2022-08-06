Sign up
Photo 584
Sweet Goldenrod
I took this picture when hunting for some magpies at a end stop today. I gave up the magpies, but tried to shoot in through a massive field of Sweet Goldenrod instead using the 150-600mm lens
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
Photo Details
Tags
sweet
,
goldenrod
