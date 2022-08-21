Fire cannons

Although I've been living in Drammen for many years, over several periods, I never knew about these cannons. I discovered them earlier this week.

They're located outside the old fire alarm house (now a kindergarten). Originally, one shot was fired if a fire was detected before 21:00 Was the fire discovered after 21:00, two shots were fired if the fire was on Strømsø or Tangen, three shots if the fire was on Bragernes.

I could see the cannons were produced around 1700, but were purchased in the early 1800's for this purpose.

Talking about numbers, this is image number 11.000 taken with my Canon EOS M50

