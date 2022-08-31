Previous
Cows in a field by okvalle
Photo 609

Cows in a field

I've used this farm in a couple of previous pictures. Now with the cows it makes for a totally different motive
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Looks like a peaceful area
August 31st, 2022  
It is @monikozi, and I'm lucky to be driving the bus to this parts
August 31st, 2022  
