Different colors

I planned to take pictures after work today, but when I had shopped at the supermarket it started to drizzle, so I captured these heather like plants in different colours. After this it just started to pour down, so I didn't want to go out.

i lit the fireplace, and now it is getting warm an cosy at home, so I definitely don't want to leave home ;)

Not very inspired today actually. Hoping for a better day tomorrow.