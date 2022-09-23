Previous
War Sailor by okvalle
Photo 632

War Sailor

I was invited to the premiere of the movie "Krigsseileren" (War sailor). A very hard movie telling the story of the Norwegian war sailors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNEb8sIsoak
23rd September 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

