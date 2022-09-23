Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 632
War Sailor
I was invited to the premiere of the movie "Krigsseileren" (War sailor). A very hard movie telling the story of the Norwegian war sailors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNEb8sIsoak
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1129
photos
29
followers
18
following
173% complete
View this month »
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
Latest from all albums
626
627
628
629
108
630
631
632
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd September 2022 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
movie
,
sailor
,
war
,
krigsseileren
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close