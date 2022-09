Macro

Just a quick macro before going to work today. It's from a dried out bouquet I just can't throw out. There are just too many detail in it, so a help in quickly finding some macro shots at home. It's nothing spectacular though.

It's just pouring down outside, so I'm not bringing my camera to work.

I used my old 60mm f2 Tamron macro lens. It has some issues with the autofocus, so I sat it to manual focus, stepped down to f9, added extra light before taking the shot.