Photo 637
Sitting next to me
I had just finished my shift, and was waiting for transport back to the garage. I sat down an a bench, next to this little guy. H e happily posed for my picture :)
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th September 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
