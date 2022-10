I actually ran out of time today, so this is what I came up with, a fam along my route.One thing that strikes me is that this field was harvested earlier, and it seem like it is in full growth again, maybe for a second harvest. I need to follow the development of this field.I posted a picture from this field before, but then with a different main subject. https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-06-21