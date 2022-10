Harvesting

Some kind of cabbage is harvested.

I had a little break to fill up coffee from a petrol station. As I was on my way to park the bus I noticed these men harvesting, but the angle to the tractor wasn't good. I went with my camera anyway, and as I was ready, the tractor turned, and I got a better view of it. The workers enjoying the little break until the tractor returns with new empty crates to fill.