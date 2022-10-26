The motorway bridge

I found a puddle and wanted to capture this view of the motorway bridge crossing the river. There is a sculpture next to the bridge called "Hør II" (Hear II) It's a man shouting across the river to a similar sculpture on the other side called "Hør I"

I'm not totally pleased with the picture, and want to return another time, and maybe under different conditions. I need to stabilise the camera, but it isn't easy since it's almost touching the surface of the puddle. Here it's handheld, and maybe not as sharp as I would like it. I might try later in the evening, and hoping for fog again :)