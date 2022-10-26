Previous
Next
The motorway bridge by okvalle
Photo 665

The motorway bridge

I found a puddle and wanted to capture this view of the motorway bridge crossing the river. There is a sculpture next to the bridge called "Hør II" (Hear II) It's a man shouting across the river to a similar sculpture on the other side called "Hør I"
I'm not totally pleased with the picture, and want to return another time, and maybe under different conditions. I need to stabilise the camera, but it isn't easy since it's almost touching the surface of the puddle. Here it's handheld, and maybe not as sharp as I would like it. I might try later in the evening, and hoping for fog again :)
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise