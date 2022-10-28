Sign up
Photo 667
Waffles for all
A surprise at work, where there were waffles for all drivers in our three different break rooms around the city. A nice start of my day, and I got an easy pick of subject today :)
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th October 2022 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Josie Gilbert
What a lovely idea!
October 28th, 2022
