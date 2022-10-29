Previous
Sunrise by okvalle
Sunrise

I accidentally left my camera in the car this morning, but that didn't really matter since I always carry a camera in my phone.
The sunrise this morning was stunning, and I hoped to capture a glimpse of it when I came to this charging station.
29th October 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Ole Kristian Valle
