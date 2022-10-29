Sign up
Photo 668
Sunrise
I accidentally left my camera in the car this morning, but that didn't really matter since I always carry a camera in my phone.
The sunrise this morning was stunning, and I hoped to capture a glimpse of it when I came to this charging station.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
