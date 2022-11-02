Previous
Autum in the apple orchard by okvalle
Autum in the apple orchard

I just had to stop to capture the colours in this apple orchard. I saw other orchard that was bright yellow, but didn't have the same beautiful view of the farm.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
