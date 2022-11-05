Sign up
Photo 675
Øvre Storgate
A beautiful street with old buildings and cobblestone paving. This street in Drammen was used as backdrop in some scenes in the movie Narvik: Hitler's First Defeat
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9737876/
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
