Øvre Storgate by okvalle
Photo 675

Øvre Storgate

A beautiful street with old buildings and cobblestone paving. This street in Drammen was used as backdrop in some scenes in the movie Narvik: Hitler's First Defeat

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9737876/
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

