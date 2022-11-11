Sign up
Photo 681
Fallen fruit
From my garden this afternoon before going on my late shift.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1201
photos
31
followers
18
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th November 2022 3:45pm
