Winter Angel

A quick shot as I passed the florist after I had done my shift today. I had just a couple of minutes before catching the shuttle bus taking me to the garage. The flowers were labeled "Winter Angel"

I hope to have winter angels following and helping me the next few months. We have less and less daylight, but that turns again on December 21st. I might have to do more inside shots during the winter, but the winter also can bring great subjects as well.