Previous
Next
Oslo Sentral Station by okvalle
Photo 690

Oslo Sentral Station

Today I went to Oslo to attend a Faroese Christmas service in St. Edmund's church.
At the Central Station the Christmas tree was up.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise