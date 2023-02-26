Sign up
Photo 788
Dandelion seed macro
Playing around with the macro lens that I got replaced after a crash to the ground. I'm happy that I got a new lens to play with ;)
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
