Great masterwort by okvalle
Great masterwort

I hope I managed to identify the plant.
Again a busy day today, so this is a shot from the garden before leaving for work. A good thing I took this picture, because the weather got very bad, dark skies and a lot of rain.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

