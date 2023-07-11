Sign up
Photo 923
Great masterwort
I hope I managed to identify the plant.
Again a busy day today, so this is a shot from the garden before leaving for work. A good thing I took this picture, because the weather got very bad, dark skies and a lot of rain.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
