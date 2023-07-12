Sign up
Previous
Photo 924
Flowers in sunset
Walking around with the camera during a break, the sunset appeared through the clouds, and created this magical light for the flower I actually didn't identify.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th July 2023 9:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
