Flowers in sunset by okvalle
Photo 924

Flowers in sunset

Walking around with the camera during a break, the sunset appeared through the clouds, and created this magical light for the flower I actually didn't identify.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
