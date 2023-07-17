Kollafjørður church

My first day in the Faroe Islands, and with the picture of Kollafjørður church i start my series of pictures from the Faroe Islands.



Wikipedia: "The church is a typical Faroese wooden church from 1837. Standing close to the coast, it is a black-tarred wooden building with a turf roof, white painted windows, and a small white bell tower on the roof's western end. Inside, everything is made of unvarnished wood. There are a few spots of blue colouring on the pulpit but otherwise nothing has been painted."