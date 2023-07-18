Previous
Barbara by okvalle
Photo 930

Barbara

A typical Faroese boat in Tórshavn harbour. You can recognise the lines from viking boats.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful scene!
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise