The (very)old farmhouse by okvalle
The (very)old farmhouse

This is believed to be the oldest still inhabited wooden houses in the world! It's about 900 years old.
Note the jawbone of a blue whale in the foreground. It stranded in this village many years ago,

You can read about the farmhouse: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kirkjubøargarður
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
