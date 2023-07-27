Sign up
Photo 939
Gjógv
Gjógv means gorge.
The village was named after a gorge that functions as a natural harbour. It's a very popular destination for tourist, a must see in fact.
See my pictures from a different angle here:
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-07-05
https://365project.org/okvalle/projects/2022-07-05
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th July 2023 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
