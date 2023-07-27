Previous
Gjógv by okvalle
Gjógv

Gjógv means gorge.
The village was named after a gorge that functions as a natural harbour. It's a very popular destination for tourist, a must see in fact.
See my pictures from a different angle here:
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-07-05
https://365project.org/okvalle/projects/2022-07-05
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
