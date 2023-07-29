Previous
Staying home by okvalle
Staying home

A quick capture of some dried flowers in my daughters living room. I had huge plans for todays pictures, but the weather is just to terrible. It's a huge celebration of St. Olaf's Wake over two days. It's considered the national day here.
Ole Kristian Valle

Suzanne ace
Good shot
July 29th, 2023  
