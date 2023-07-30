Previous
Boat houses by okvalle
Photo 942

Boat houses

I like this row of boat hoses in the village of Hósvík in the Faroe Islands.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne ace
I like them, too
July 30th, 2023  
