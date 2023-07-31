Previous
A very foggy day by okvalle
Photo 943

A very foggy day

The fog left drops of water everywhere as you can see on these flowers.

Hopefully I can get some good pictures tomorrow. I got some plans.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great muted palette conveying the effect of fog and wet
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise