Previous
Photo 943
A very foggy day
The fog left drops of water everywhere as you can see on these flowers.
Hopefully I can get some good pictures tomorrow. I got some plans.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1579
photos
38
followers
19
following
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st July 2023 9:59am
Suzanne
ace
Great muted palette conveying the effect of fog and wet
July 31st, 2023
