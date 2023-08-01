Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
Stone house by the lake
Several stone buildings like this is located by this lake, the largest on the Faroe islands. In the background is the only airport in the Faroes.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st August 2023 11:24am
moni kozi
What a scenery!!!! What is the temperature at the time of the photo?
August 1st, 2023
