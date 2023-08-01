Previous
Stone house by the lake by okvalle
Stone house by the lake

Several stone buildings like this is located by this lake, the largest on the Faroe islands. In the background is the only airport in the Faroes.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
What a scenery!!!! What is the temperature at the time of the photo?
August 1st, 2023  
