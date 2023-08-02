Previous
Kunoy village by okvalle
Photo 945

Kunoy village

The old school(blue) and the municipal hall(red) on top of the river.
I might have to edit this image again when I come home. I did a couple of HDR sets to see if I can enhance the details in the picture, or post the result in a separate folder.
Ole Kristian Valle

