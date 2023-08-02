Sign up
Kunoy village
The old school(blue) and the municipal hall(red) on top of the river.
I might have to edit this image again when I come home. I did a couple of HDR sets to see if I can enhance the details in the picture, or post the result in a separate folder.
2nd August 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd August 2023 10:23am
