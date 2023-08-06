Previous
Flying home by okvalle
Photo 949

Flying home

This is the plane that's bringing me back to Oslo, Norway, after three wonderful weeks in the Faroe Islands. Time just went by too fast.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise