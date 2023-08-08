Sign up
Photo 951
Umbrellas
We have had some rain the last couple of day, and at times very heavy rain that have caused flooding in some areas. Just when I took the pictures it wasn't too bad, but the umbrellas are up just in case.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
