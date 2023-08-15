Are you shouting at me? I tried to speak "goat" I got the attention I needed, but I din't pay attention to my settings, so it's not totally sharp. 600mm handheld at 125/s isn't optimal. I forgot that I had set the iso at 100 for yesterdays picture. Here it should be at auto. I'll remember next time, I hope ;)
I like tge composition and the low light in the background which makes the white goat stand out.
As for forgetting about tge settings, it comforts me to know I am not alone. I recently ruined half of my photos from a trip because I forgot to change the iso.