Goat by okvalle
Goat

Are you shouting at me? I tried to speak "goat" I got the attention I needed, but I din't pay attention to my settings, so it's not totally sharp. 600mm handheld at 125/s isn't optimal. I forgot that I had set the iso at 100 for yesterdays picture. Here it should be at auto. I'll remember next time, I hope ;)
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
Speak goat? Aaahaaahaaa!!!
I like tge composition and the low light in the background which makes the white goat stand out.
As for forgetting about tge settings, it comforts me to know I am not alone. I recently ruined half of my photos from a trip because I forgot to change the iso.
August 15th, 2023  
