North Coast 500 by okvalle
Photo 960

North Coast 500

I got this today after completing the virtual challenge "North Coast 500", a 500 mile, or 806 km walk. It took me a bit longer to complete that I planned to, but at least it's completed now.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Coast_500
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
263% complete

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!
August 18th, 2023  
